Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.73.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,119. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

