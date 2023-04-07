Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $401.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concert Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $31,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,328.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $262,891. 11.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

