Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.37

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $8.55. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 10,733,200 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNCE. JMP Securities cut Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,340,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,700 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,720,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 673,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 928,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 501,879 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

