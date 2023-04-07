Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $141.02 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,910.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00322928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00562385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00072992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00444867 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,431,921 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

