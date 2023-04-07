Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $430.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $372.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $388.80.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $372.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $424.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,984,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

