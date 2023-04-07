Craig Andrew Miller Sells 300 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $10,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Andrew Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viasat alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of Viasat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $10,191.00.

Viasat Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.26). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $651.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.