Credit Suisse Group Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $80.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.06.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 223.60, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

