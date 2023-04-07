Credit Suisse Group Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $80.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.06.
Welltower Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 223.60, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
