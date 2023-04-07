Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

CRNX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 363,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,273. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $856.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,674 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

