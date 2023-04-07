Critical Contrast: Gatos Silver (GATO) versus Its Rivals

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gatos Silver to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gatos Silver and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gatos Silver Competitors 652 3085 3821 78 2.44

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 34.70%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 34.40%. Given Gatos Silver’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Gatos Silver Competitors -25.46% -2.24% -1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gatos Silver and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A -$43.44 million -18.11 Gatos Silver Competitors $2.44 billion -$14.19 million -0.09

Gatos Silver’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver’s peers have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gatos Silver peers beat Gatos Silver on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

