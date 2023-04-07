Critical Survey: THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for THK and Kumba Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get THK alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kumba Iron Ore 1 0 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

THK has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares THK and Kumba Iron Ore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.90 billion 0.97 $199.78 million $1.09 9.91 Kumba Iron Ore $6.91 billion N/A $2.25 billion N/A N/A

Kumba Iron Ore has higher revenue and earnings than THK.

Dividends

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. THK pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares THK and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 8.95% 9.93% 6.17% Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats THK on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

(Get Rating)

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others. The company was founded by Hiroshi Teramachi on April 10, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs. The Other segment comprises corporate, administration, and other expenditure not allocated to the other segments. The company was founded on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Pretoria, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.