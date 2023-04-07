Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.50. 540,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,117. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $774.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

