CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $24.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.39.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.