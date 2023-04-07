DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $110.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

