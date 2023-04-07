Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.95. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 44,159 shares traded.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. The firm is also involved in acquiring and processing 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data to providers of multi-client data libraries for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as directly to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

