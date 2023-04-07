Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 171,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock remained flat at $23.59 on Friday. 6,365,617 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

