Day & Ennis LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $575.35. 780,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

