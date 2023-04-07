Day & Ennis LLC Purchases Shares of 32,411 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. 1,652,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

