Day & Ennis LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 3,744,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

