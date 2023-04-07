Day & Ennis LLC Sells 18,368 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.09. 529,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,413. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.