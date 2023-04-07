Day & Ennis LLC Sells 18,515 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $76.75. 2,101,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.