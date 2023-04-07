Day & Ennis LLC Takes $214,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,157. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

