Day & Ennis LLC Takes $214,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CVS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,157. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.