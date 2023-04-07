DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0308

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $704,926.69 and approximately $51.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00151283 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00072364 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040076 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,911,139 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.