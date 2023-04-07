Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $369.65 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.88.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

