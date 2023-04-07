Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Shares Up 14.5%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) shot up 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 552,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 167,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

Defense Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

