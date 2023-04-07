DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $237.20 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

