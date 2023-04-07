Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,391 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $52,960.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $36.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.