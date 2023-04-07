Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,391 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $52,960.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $36.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Castle Biosciences

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

