Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 231 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.