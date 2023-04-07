Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $282.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $284.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.16 and a 200 day moving average of $264.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

