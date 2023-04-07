Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 2.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,513,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.18 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

