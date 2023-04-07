Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 885.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $108.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $95.76 and a one year high of $127.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

