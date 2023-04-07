Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $415,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $186.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $188.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.