Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,492,000 after purchasing an additional 940,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,063,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after purchasing an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter.

IGF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

