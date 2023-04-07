Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,161,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $142.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

