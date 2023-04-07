Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.97.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

