Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,579 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.8% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 317,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

