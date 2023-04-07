Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 0.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €22.54 ($24.49) and last traded at €22.38 ($24.32). 5,660,602 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.36 ($24.30).

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is €21.20 and its 200-day moving average is €19.79.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

