Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.77

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.77 ($21.49) and traded as high as €22.54 ($24.49). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €22.38 ($24.32), with a volume of 5,660,602 shares traded.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.80.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

