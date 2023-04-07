Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Shares Down 2%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 30,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 13,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Diamondhead Casino Stock Up 8.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.
About Diamondhead Casino
Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamondhead Casino (DHCC)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.