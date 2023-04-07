Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also

