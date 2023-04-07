Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $73.16 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $73.16 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

