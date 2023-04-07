Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.93. 2,686,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

