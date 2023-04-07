Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 146,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,635,532.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,995 shares in the company, valued at $185,185.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

