Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. 99,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.