Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Vance Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vance Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 943,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 12.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,030,918 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 275,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,456. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

