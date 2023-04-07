Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Up 3%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.42. 21,329,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 20,349,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $8,137,000. TPB Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,049.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 352,188 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 327,223 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

