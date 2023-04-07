DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Stock Price Down 10.9%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.40 and last traded at $77.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.88.

DKSH Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

