Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CEO Acquires $1,104,210.56 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CEO Joshua G. James acquired 79,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,210.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Domo Stock Up 2.3 %
DOMO stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.15.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
