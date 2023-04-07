Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

