DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.64. 2,888,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,254. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

