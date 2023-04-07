dYdX (DYDX) Price Hits $2.45 on Major Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, dYdX has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $383.33 million and approximately $66.33 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00008795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

